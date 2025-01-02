Man dies after brawl over loud music in Rohini, two held

A dispute over loud music turned fatal in South Rohini during the early hours of New Year leading to the death of a 40-year-old man in North West Delhis’ Rohini.

The incident occurred around 1:08 am on January 1 when a quarrel broke out between two neighbours, resulting in the death of Dharmender, a local resident, the police said.

According to the cops, a PCR call was received regarding the altercation. Officers from the South Rohini Police Station rushed to the scene and discovered that Dharmender had been severely assaulted by two neighbours after he objected to loud music being played.

The victim and his brother confronted the alleged assailants, identified as Piyush Tiwari, 21, and Kapil Tiwari, 26, both residents of the same neighbourhood.

He was immediately taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the altercation escalated into physical violence, during which Dharmender and his brother were beaten. Dharmender succumbed to his injuries, while his brother sustained minor injuries.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS. Both Piyush and Kapil Tiwari have been arrested.