Man booked for smuggling of foreign currency worth approx. 86 lakh

The Indian flyer was caught while going to board flight number TG-332 bound for Bangkok.

SNS | New Delhi | September 17, 2022 5:29 pm

An Indian flyer has been booked by the Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi, for smuggling of Foreign Currency worth approximately 86 lakh while he was going to board flight number TG-332 bound for Bangkok. He has been arrested and the foreign currency seized.
According to a customs official, the customs officers present at the terminal-3 of IGI Airport on Thursday offloaded a passenger for checking, after noticing suspicious behavior.
On search, 55,900 US Dollars and 200000 AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham), equivalent to Indian Currency INR 85,99,330/- was recovered from a laptop bag belonging to passenger.
Further investigation in the matter has been initiated.
