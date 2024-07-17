Main conspirator behind shootout at Delhi’s GTB hospital nabbed

One of the main conspirators of the GTB Hospital shootout was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as 19-year-old Moin, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Delhi Police, Moin is one of the main conspirators in the case who was involved in the reconnaissance before the shootout took place.

The police added that he, along with his associates Ayaan, Aman, and Shavez, conducted a recce of the hospital for four consecutive days before the incident. He was involved in hiding the motorcycle used in the crime. He was part of the backup plan in case their original plan failed.

The police are interrogating him, said an official.

On Monday, the cops arrested two individuals, namely Faiz and Farhaan.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when four individuals arrived at GTB Hospital on a motorcycle. One of them entered Ward 24 and fatally shot a patient.

The intended target was a gangster, an adversary of the Hasim Baba gang, who had been admitted to the same ward after a prior shooting, however, the attackers mistakenly shot Riyazuddin, who was occupying a different bed, right next to the target.

Following the incident, the police registered a case on July 14 based on the statement of the deceased’s family member.

In her statement, she said that her brother Riyazuddin was shot by an unknown person in Ward 24 of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment.

During the interrogation, the suspect Faiz revealed that Faheem alias Badshah Khan was the mastermind behind the incident.

They further disclosed that on the day of the incident, Faheem instructed them to kill another patient in Ward 24 of GTB Hospital, not the deceased.

Faheem also instructed them on how to flee the hospital after the shooting. Faiz provided the bike for the operation and after the shooting, Moin Khan and Faiz returned to their home in Loni, who were later arrested.