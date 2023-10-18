Veterinary Science College to start soon in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to start the construction work of the proposed Veterinary Science College in Gorakhpur.

During a review of the detailed project report here on Wednesday, he specified that this college will be affiliated to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Sciences University and Cow Research Institute, Mathura.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that this initiative will greatly benefit cattle herders from western Bihar and the neighboring nation of Nepal.

Advertisement

He said that there are numerous possibilities in the field of veterinary science.

“Over 12,000 verses mentioned in ‘Shalihotra Samhita’ written by Shalihotra in ancient times provide us better guidance in veterinary medicine. There has been significant progress made in this field in the modern era. A large number of youth are eager to join research-study-teaching in this field,” said Yogi.

Discussing the nature of the college, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 80 acres of land has been identified for this college which will be developed in three phases.

The huge campus should have basic facilities like hospital block, academic block, staff quarter, hostel along with research study centers in various disciplines related to veterinary science, he added.

“There should be medical facilities on the ground floor for big animals and on the first floor as per convenience for small animals,” he added.

In addition to focusing on poultry science and the dairy sector, the Chief Minister has also issued directives for essential research in animal breed improvement.

He has given support to establish a college campus based on the concept of ‘Net Zero Energy’. Additionally, modern technology will be used in architecture to emphasize the development of a green campus.

According to the Chief Minister’s instructions, in the initial phase, admission for 100 undergraduate students will be arranged here.