UP Govt revives Chhoti Gandak river

The Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts to revive endangered rivers for environmental conservation is showing promising results, especially with the Chhoti Gandak River.

Simultaneously, under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Irrigation Department has reduced the slope of the Gurra River, ensuring a continuous flow of water into the Rapti River in summer.

Notably, this strategic move has brought significant benefits to about 60,000 residents and local wildlife across 33 villages including 27 in Gorakhpur and 6 in Deoria.

CM Yogi’s government is taking multiple steps to revive the nearly extinct rivers in the state. In this series of efforts, actions have been intensified to rejuvenate the Hindon River in Ghaziabad, the Ramganga River in Moradabad, and the Assi River in Varanasi.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh said here on Friday that in line with the Chief Minister’s intentions, the Irrigation Department has made efforts to revive the Chhoti Gandak River.

As part of this, the work to restore the river’s section has begun. During the process of bringing the river back to its original form, the groundwater level started to rise in the river, and the initiative taken by the Irrigation Department has proven to be effective and successful, he said.

He informed that the Chhoti Gandak is a meandering groundwater-based river originating from Prasauni in Nawalparasi district, Nepal, and entering India at Lakshmipur Khurd Gram Sabha (Maharajganj, UP). This river flows approximately 250 km through Maharajganj, Kushinagar, and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh before merging with the Ghaghara river near Gothani in the Siwan district of Bihar.

After Chhoti Gandak entered India, its existence had almost ended in the initial 10 km length, leading to the river section becoming silted and narrowed, affecting agricultural activities. The work to revive this river has been swiftly undertaken. Along with reviving the Chhoti Gandak River, it has also helped to increase the groundwater.

In addition, commendable work has been done to safeguard a population of 35,000 across 26 villages, including 20 in Gorakhpur and 6 in Deoria, by mitigating flood damage caused by the Gurra River. It should be noted that the Gurra River originates in Gorakhpur district and flows into the Rapti River from Gram-Rudain Majhgawa, Bansgaon tehsil, and Gram Semrauna, Chauri Chaura tehsil.

Due to the slope of the Gurra River from the origin being higher than the slope of the Rapti River, there was a possibility of heavy destruction from the Gurra River during flood and uneven distribution of water in the summer season.

Conversely, the drying up of the Rapti River in the summer caused adverse effects on livelihoods, agriculture, and the availability of drinking water for both human and animal populations.