This seems to be the season of scams in Uttar Pradesh.

After the provident fund scam in the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, the Home Guard attendance scam and the scam in the Ayushman Yojana, it is now Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya who has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the scam in the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

Maurya, in his letter, has spoken about a scam in allotment of commercial plots, irregularities in apartment construction, forgery in amalgamation of schemes and disappearance of documents and files in the LDA. He has mentioned that decisions were taken with the aim of providing benefits to private builders.

The Deputy Chief Minister has attached clippings from local newspapers to support his charges.

Maurya has said that firms that were barely nine days old had been allotted commercial plots even though the rules state that the firm should have a three-year standing.

He has pointed out that the LDA officials favoured a particular builder even though a case against him had been registered at the Hazratganj police station. The builder is reportedly absconding, but the detailed progress report of his project on the Sultanpur road was passed by the officials.

Keshav Maurya further pointed out that companies found guilty of irregularities in the construction of Parijat, Panchsheel, Smriti, Srishti and Sahaj apartments, were not blacklisted and were even given more work.

He said that files of scores of persons who had been allotted plots/flats in the Transport Nagar, Gomti Nagar and Jankipuram colonies were missing from the LDA.

However, when the letter came to light on Thursday, Keshav Maurya tried to downplay the issue and said: “Whenever anyone comes to me with a complaint, I forward it to the Chief Minister. I may have written this letter on a complaint, but there is nothing more to it.”