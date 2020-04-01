The Lucknow administration has acquired three more luxury hotels in the state capital to serve as quarantine for doctors working at the King George’s Medical University.

The hotels that have been acquired are Hotel Clarks Avadh, Hotel Gemini and Hotel Silvette.

The Lucknow administration, on Monday, had acquired four hotels – Hotel Hyatt, Hotel Fairfield Marriott , Hotel Piccadilly and Hotel Lemon Tree for doctors working at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

The hotels will provide quarantined accommodation to the doctors who are working in shifts.