New record of electricity demand and supply in UP

Due to the ongoing scorching heatwave conditions in the state, new records of demand and supply of electricity are continuously being created in Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday night, electricity demand reached the highest in the history of the state at 29,820 MW, while power consumption also reached about 643 million units.

On May 31, the demand for electricity had reached 29,727 MW, which was fulfilled by the Power Corporation, setting a new record.

In 2023, the maximum demand reached 28,284 MW on July 24, which was a record. However, this record was broken only on May 22 in 2024, when the electricity demand reached 28,336 MW.

It is noteworthy that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, instructions have been given to maintain smooth power supply in the state even in this extreme hot weather. This is being ensured with commitment by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation.

Uttar Pradesh Corporation Chairman Dr Ashish Kumar Goyal on Wednesday directed the officials to exercise caution in view of the continuous severe heat and increasing demand for electricity. All employees should discharge their responsibilities with full dedication and hard work in this challenging time, he said.

He said that arrangements were being made to meet the continuous increasing demand for power. Power Corporation has made adequate arrangements for power availability as per forecast and additional arrangements are also being made on time as demand increases.

The Chairman has said that due to the good capacity of the system, rostering is not happening anywhere. There are reports of interruption of power supply due to local faults. ”In this context too, strict instructions have been given that wherever there is a local fault, it should be rectified in the shortest possible time and the supply should be restored,” he said.

According to the Grid India Power Supply Report, on June 10, 2024, Uttar Pradesh once again achieved the first position by supplying the highest power supply of 28,889 MW in the country, leaving behind states like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to the report released on June 10, UP has met the maximum power supply demand of 28,889 MW, Maharashtra 24,254 MW, Gujarat 24,231 MW, Tamil Nadu 16,257 MW and Rajasthan 16,781 MW. This year also, the Electricity Department of UP has created a record of highest electricity supply in the entire country during peak hours.

Meanwhile , the UPPCL Chairman has given instructions to run a campaign against electricity theft to improve the electricity system. He has directed the Managing Directors and Chief Engineers of all the distribution corporations of the state to stop electricity theft by running a campaign in such feeders where line losses are highest. He also said that help of vigilance should also be taken in this and no one should be harassed unjustly.

The Chairman said,”For better electricity supply and system, it is necessary to effectively stop electricity theft. Such feeders should be identified where there is maximum possibility of electricity theft. First, campaigns should be launched,” and added that further action would be taken in case of laxity.