LoP Gupta writes to LG over pending CAG reports

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta wrote to Lt. Governor (LG) VK Saxena over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports pending tabling in the Delhi Assembly.

In his letter addressed to the LG, he said despite persistent demands from the BJP, the AAP government has failed to convene a special assembly session to table these reports.

Recalling a letter dated 28th November addressed to Saxena, he said that the BJP legislative party had previously drawn attention to this issue and informed him about their efforts in this regard.

“The current government’s term ends in February next year. The delay in presenting the CAG reports not only raises serious questions about the transparency and accountability of it but also indicates an unwillingness to disclose financial details through the reports, thereby eroding public trust,” he said.

Pointing out that the CAG reports address key issues such as the excise policy, financial management, health, education, and pollution, Gupta accused the government of intentionally suppressing these reports to conceal its corruption.

“The 14 CAG reports are critical documents for evaluating the financial and administrative situation in a democratic setup and must be presented in the assembly following constitutional norms. However, the Delhi government is deliberately withholding these reports to hide its financial irregularities and corruption,” he said.

Gupta requested the LG to advise the Assembly Speaker to immediately convene a special assembly session so that the CAG reports can be presented without further delay, ensuring transparency and accountability in government expenditure.