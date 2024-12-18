LoP Gupta asks Atishi for special session for laying CAG reports in the House

Stepping up his attack on the AAP government over the pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta lamented that the ruling dispensation has not presented a single report in the House over the past five years.

Gupta wrote to Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday reiterating his demand to convene a special session of the Assembly for laying these reports in the House.

Accusing the government of double standards, he said, “It speaks about transparency in governance. The government’s transparency is nothing more than pretense. Even after the High Court’s intervention, the government sent these reports to the Lieutenant Governor but is reluctant to call a special session of the Assembly.”

The leader of the Opposition, recalling the high court directive to present these reports in the Assembly, regretted that no notification for an Assembly session has been issued as yet. Highlighting that these reports cover critical matters like vehicular pollution, excise duty, education, finance, health, and DTC expenditure, Gupta said, “However, by violating constitutional rules, the government has refrained from presenting them in the House.”

He said these issues are deeply linked to public welfare, and the people of Delhi have the right to know how their tax revenue is being spent. The leader of the Opposition also appealed to the people of Delhi to oust the AAP government and bring the BJP to power, ensuring that public welfare schemes are implemented effectively and benefit everyone.