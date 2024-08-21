LG reviews status of recruitments, vacancies in Delhi govt hospitals

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has reviewed the status of recruitments and vacancy position in the Health Department.

The focus of the meeting was on expediting the filling up of posts in the Medical, Paramedical and Nursing Wings of the Delhi Government Hospitals, which has been pending for the past 10 years.

During the meeting, Saxena was informed that 23 doctors in different categories like Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Plastic Surgery and Micro Biology, etc. in the Group ‘A’ had already been appointed by UPSC and their dossiers have been sent to the Health Department since as early as July, 2023, the LG Office said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Many dossiers were sent by UPSC in May, 2024. However, their postings were yet to take place because the competent authority to post them – the NCCSA was not meeting due to the Chief Minister being in judicial custody,” it said.

The LG directed the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Services) to immediately find the way out, especially in light of the severe “shortage” of doctors that the Government hospitals in Delhi are facing.

A detailed presentation was made before LG, where it was informed that in the Medical Branch, there were 1,364 sanctioned posts of General Duty Medical Officers, out of which 234 were vacant, and were in the advance stage of getting filled up.

The UPSC, which is the recruiting agency, has informed that the entire process will be completed by September, 2024.

Regarding non-teaching Specialities sub cadre, it was informed that 279 posts were lying vacant in 21 specialities. The UPSC will be completing the recruitment process of 258 posts among these by December 2024.

The Health Department also informed that they have been pursuing with Central Health Services (CHS) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for a long time, for filling up 217 posts of Teaching Specialists at the earliest.

The LG said that he will write to the Union Minister of Health in this regard to expedite the process.

Regarding recruitments in the Nursing category that included 1,507 Nursing Officers, 24 Nursing Officers in the Physically Handicapped capacity and 56 ANM workers, examination for selection has been scheduled by DSSSB in the months of August and September, 2024.

In the Paramedical Branch, 1055 posts in different categories like Pharmacists, Lab Technicians, Speech Therapists, Technical Assistants, Lab Assistants, Supervisors and Refractionists, etc. were under the process of recruitment by DSSSB. While examination for around half these positions had already been conducted in June, 2024, the entire process for final appointment by DSSSB will be completed by December, 2024, the LG was informed.

Saxena has expressed serious concern over the delays due to lack of inter-departmental communication and instructed officials to process the filling of all vacancies and upgradation, unduly pending for years, at the earliest.