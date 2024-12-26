LG directs DDA to extend single window camps for PM-UDAY

Lt. Governor (LG) VK Saxena has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to extend the single window camps for Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM- UDAY) to March, 2025.

He issued the directive after taking note of the overwhelming response of the people in the camps organised for PM-UDAY.The camps, started from 30th November until 22nd December and over eight days on the weekends during this period, were attended by 19,313 applicants of which 3,599 applicants were new, the LG office said here on Thursday.

During these eight days, due to coordinated and proactive efforts of the departments / agencies concerned, as many as 1,152 conveyance deeds / authorization slips were issued and 283 properties were even registered by the Sub-Registrars (SRs), providing final ownership rights to the property holders, it said.

The camps, which had officials of the DDA, Revenue Department and others, also had SRs present at the camp sites which ensured that not only conveyance deeds and authorization slips were issued, but final registry also happened.

The LG office said the data suggests that the ambitious PM-UDAY scheme launched with the aim of regularizing unauthorized colonies by providing ownership rights to property owners in such colonies, has gained unprecedented momentum after directions from and under supervision of Mr Saxena.

The Lt Governor, who had been consistently reviewing the status of progress of PM-UDAY, had flagged red tape, inaccessibility, harassment of beneficiaries by way of running from one office to another and intransigence on part of the Revenue Department, GNCTD, as major hurdles in the successful roll out of the scheme.

Accordingly, in the last meeting to review the programme in November, the LG had directed DDA to hold special camps in the unauthorized colonies itself by going to people’s doorstep and ensuring their proactive participation.