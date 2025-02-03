LG declares ‘public holiday’ on February 5, the day of polling in Delhi

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Monday, declared Fecruary 5, the day of voting for the legislative assembly elections, a ‘public holiday’ in all the government offices, local and autonomous bodies, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The official notification regarding this has been forwarded to the concerned departments, officials in this connection by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, according to the guidelines by the Election Commission of India (ECI), all political parties and contesting candidates have to mandatorily observe the ‘Silence Period’ before the actual day of polling, i.e. February 5, and the same ‘silent period’ begins from 6 pm on Monday.

With polls round the corner, ‘Dry Days’ will be observed across the national capital starting from Monday and up to Wednesday, that is the voting day, and again it will be observed on the day of counting of votes , February 8.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Corporation (DMRC) has said that its services will begin at 04:00 AM on February 5 (polling day) and February 8(counting day), 2025, so that the staff who will be on pool duties can avail metro facilities.