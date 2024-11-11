LG approves recruitment of 1,463 healthcare staff

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved the recruitment of 1,463 healthcare staff in a bid to address the shortage of healthcare personnel and improve the national capital’s public healthcare infrastructure.

According to an official, this includes 701 nurses and 762 paramedical staff on outsourced basis through PSUs such as ICSIL, NICSI, BECIL, HLL etc by individual hospital against direct recruitment quota and relaxation in Recruitment Rules (RRs) in respect of specified mode of recruitment.

The decision comes following the recommendations of the SK Sarin Committee, constituted after the High Court of Delhi’s observations on healthcare on 13th February, it said.The Court had pointed towards the inadequacy of the health infrastructure and availability of hospital beds and had directed the city government to file a status report as to how it plans to ensure that the medical infrastructure keeps pace with the city’s population. Further, the Court had also raised the issue of shortage of manpower.

Saxena’s approval will expedite the hiring process and help to lessen the burden on existing healthcare workers, reduce patient wait times, and improve overall patient care, the LG office said, adding, adequate staffing levels will also improve the overall efficiency of hospitals, leading to smoother operations and better patient outcomes.