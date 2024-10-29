LG advised DDA to withdraw the circular related to increased membership fees for sports complexes

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Tuesday, advised the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to withdraw the circular related to increased fees of sports complexes in the city.

The LG’s move came in response to the feedback from sports complex members and public representatives who raised concerns over the increased membership fees outlined in a recently issued circular by the DDA.

In a post on X, Raj Niwas wrote, “Following representation from members of DDA sports complexes and public representatives; the LG has advised DDA to withdraw the circular which increased membership and other fees in sports complexes”.

“Khelega India tabhi toh Badhega India,” the post added.