Logo

Logo

# Cities

LG advised DDA to withdraw the circular related to increased membership fees for sports complexes

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Tuesday, advised the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to withdraw the circular related to increased fees of sports complexes in the city.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 29, 2024 3:32 pm

LG advised DDA to withdraw the circular related to increased membership fees for sports complexes

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo:ANI)

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Tuesday, advised the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to withdraw the circular related to increased fees of sports complexes in the city.

The LG’s move came in response to the feedback from sports complex members and public representatives who raised concerns over the increased membership fees outlined in a recently issued circular by the DDA.

In a post on X, Raj Niwas wrote, “Following representation from members of DDA sports complexes and public representatives; the LG has advised DDA to withdraw the circular which increased membership and other fees in sports complexes”.

Advertisement

“Khelega India tabhi toh Badhega India,” the post added.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Cities

LG approves prosecution against 5 PWD Engineers

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved prosecution sanction against five engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi Government in an alleged scam of Rs 200 crore related to works in government hospitals.