L-G highlights dilapidated conditions in Rangpuri, assures swift action

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, during his visit to Rangpuri Pahari area in South Delhi on Saturday, expressed deep concern over the appalling civic conditions, criticizing the lack of basic amenities provided to residents.

Speaking to a news agency, Saxena noted the dire state of infrastructure in the area. He observed that there were barely any proper roads; paths were inundated with dirty water; sewers were overflowing, and piles of garbage were scattered across the locality.

Residents informed the L-G about the absence of a reliable potable water supply and the poor living conditions. Saxena instructed the concerned officials to prioritize providing basic facilities to the area at the earliest.

Highlighting the electricity issues, Saxena said locals reported power cuts lasting up to eight hours despite being billed for inflated amounts.

He also criticized the lack of a drainage system, which leads to waterlogging on roads and causes structural damage to houses.

“The situation here is pitiable,” Saxena remarked, adding that the stagnant water poses significant health risks, as it can lead to the spread of diseases.

He observed that many homes were so badly affected by the prolonged waterlogging that residents had to install additional columns to support their tilting structures.

The L-G further questioned the government’s claims of providing 24×7 electricity and free water, asking why these essential services were not reaching Rangpuri Pahari.

“I am at a loss for words to describe the hardships faced by the people here,” he stated, pledging to take all possible steps to address the grievances of the residents.