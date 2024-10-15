L-G approves land acquisition, eases path for Delhi Metro’s Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor construction

A major hurdle in the completion of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor of Metro Phase-IV, which had remained unresolved since 2020, has finally been cleared with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approving the acquisition of 1,688 square meters of land at Khanpur village in South Delhi.

In another significant move, Saxena has also approved the transfer of 1,600 square meters of land belonging to the Education Department to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for a year, in exchange for a rent of Rs 13,37,135, according to the L-G’s office on Tuesday.

This decision will facilitate the construction of interchange stations on the RK Ashram-Majlis Park and Indraprastha-Inder Lok Corridors of the Delhi Metro, the office added.

“This vacant land will be used for construction activities for the development of the underground station at Idgah Road, which will be named Nabi Karim Metro Station. The underground station will be built below the land being transferred to DMRC, and once construction is completed, it will be returned to the Education Department,” stated the L-G’s office.

The land acquisition at Khanpur had been pending for over four years, with DMRC originally making the request on July 7, 2020.

“Once the acquisition is completed, this critical section of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad Metro Corridor is expected to be completed in approximately one year. This will make commuting from the densely populated colonies of South-East Delhi to the Airport and other locations along the line much easier, while also addressing the issue of persistent traffic congestion on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road,” the L-G’s office said.

Similarly, once developed, the Nabi Karim interchange station at Idgah Road will provide seamless metro travel for commuters using the heavily trafficked RK Ashram-Majlis Park and Indraprastha-Inder Lok Corridors of the Delhi Metro, it added.