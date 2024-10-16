CBI wants to quiz 2 RG Kar docs, writes letter to health dept

The CBI is learnt to have sent a letter to the state health department seeking permission to initiate interrogation of two doctors of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, allegedly in connection with their complicity in corruption, which the central agency is probing.

The agency sources said that a letter had been sent to Narayan Swarup Nigam, the state health principal secretary seeking nod to interrogate the alleged two doctors after investigation into the corruption charges revealed their alleged involvement and required interrogation.

In the letter, the central agency also mentioned the Supreme court’s ruling on this regard after their alleged involvement had been found.

The CBI, probing the alleged corruption after a former deputy superintendent of the hospital, Akhtar Ali blew the lid off the alleged biomedical waste scam and alleged smuggling of dead bodies from the morgue allegedly done by the former principal Sandip Ghosh. The former principal was later arrested by the agency and is now behind bars.

The central agency had also arrested three of Ghosh’s aides for their involvement in the corruption.

The central agency had also arrested house staff and TMCP unit president Ashis Pandey for his alleged complicity into the alleged scam that the former principal Ghosh had masterminded.