CBI launches probe into multi-crore online trading scam across Assam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially begun its probe into a multi-crore online trading scam that has rocked Assam, with a staggering Rs 2,200 crore in fraudulent investments linked to the scheme.

The investigation, authorized by the Central Government under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, has taken over 41 cases, including 32 initially handled by the Assam government.

These cases were transferred following discussions between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

The focus of the investigation is on uncovering the intricate web of scams orchestrated by key players, including Bishal Phukan, from Dibrugarh, and his close associate, actress Sumi Borah.

Borah allegedly helped Phukan secure substantial investments through her connections in the Assamese film industry, with investigators revealing that Phukan transferred over Rs 20 crore into Borah’s account as part of the operation.

Lavish expenses on parties and gifts were used to lure investors with promises of high returns through fraudulent online trading platforms.

A three-member CBI team has already been dispatched to Dibrugarh to interrogate Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and Phukan, who are currently in judicial custody.

The agency has deployed teams across different regions of Assam to interrogate suspects and gather evidence, working closely with local Special Investigation Teams (SITs) that had earlier arrested over 65 people in connection with the scam.

The operation has been linked to multiple charges, including those under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

The scam has sent shockwaves through Assam, with many victims drawn into the fraudulent scheme by promises of astronomical returns.

The CBI investigation is expected to uncover more high-profile connections and bring clarity to the full extent of the fraud.