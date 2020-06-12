As the city of joy is all set to welcome monsoon by tomorrow, Kolkatans are likely to experience a wet weekend. The weather officials are expecting light to moderate rainfall continuing till next week.

Even though the monsoon is yet to set its foot in the next 24 hours from today, the city has received around 104 mm of normal seasonal rainfall so far, according to the Regional Meteorological Office in Alipore. Despite the monsoon arriving with a delay of one day, the city has already received an excess rainfall of 14 per cent excess in the last 11 days of this month. According to sources, last year, the monsoons in Kolkata lashing the city on 21 June had been delayed by 10 days.

The city had received a rainfall of 1,187 mm between June to September. As informed by the weather office, a low pressure is intensifying over the WestCentral Bay of Bengal and is being hoped to become wellmarked by tomorrow.

The low pressure created over the West-Central Bay, is to catalyse the arrival of monsoon in the state. With the system pushing forward, it is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall to the city and some other districts of West Bengal from this afternoon till 16 June.

The showers are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places, officials of the Met department informed. “South-easterly winds from Bay of Bengal are sweeping through the districts of West Bengal,” informed Mr Sanjib Bandopadhyay, deputy director, RMC. “The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy with rain of light to moderate intensity. The wind speed is also likely to remain normal in the city while touching 40-50 kmph in the West Central Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay,” he added.