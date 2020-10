Trinamul Congress has launched a massive digital campaign ‘Mark Yourself Safe from BJP’ to unite people against the wrongdoings being committed by the BJP across the country.

The website savebengalfrombjp.com has already seen over 5 lakh people mark themselves safe. The number is rising every hour. The Facebook group for this campaign also has nearly 82,000 members so far.

This platform is launched by poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his media cell IPAC is monitoring the entire campaign.