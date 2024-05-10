Babul Supriyo attacks BJP for being anti-Bengali

State IT minister Babul Supriyo has said that the BJP is a Bengali hating party and does not understand the mindset of the Bengalis. TMC has appointed Babul Supriyo as party observer for the Asansol and Burdwan Durgapur Lok Sabha seats.

“Few days ago, the Union home minister had said that Dilip Ghosh is the biggest leader of BJP in the state. If he is such a big leader then why has he shifted to Durgapur seat, the same question is for S S Ahluwalia too,” Babul Supriyo added.

He has come to Durgapur along with chief minister Mamata Banerjee to campaign for TMC candidate Kirti Azad.

“Amit Shahji first said BJP will win 35 seats from the state which has already come down to 30 and will further come down with more rounds of polls. I have been with the BJP for a long time and know their character very well. They have failed to understand and pulse of the people of Bengal even in the 2021 Assembly polls,” he said.

“Kirti Azad ji was a hardcore BJP supporter and member, as was Shatrughan Sinha ji. He worked under PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and I have been Union minister for state for eight years. All three of us have left the party after being fed up and joined TMC and are united against the BJP now and this trio will uproot BJP from Asansol and Durgapur, Babul Supriyo claimed.

He said that he has been advised not to contest from Asansol but he contested and won by even bigger margin.

The two-time MP from Asansol and Bollywood playback singer was recommended by Baba Ramdev to the BJP for the Asansol Lok sabha seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate.

PM Narendra Modi campaigned for him and urged him to vote for Babul in Parliament.