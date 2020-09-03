In a bid to further curb the Covid-19 spread in the city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has doubled the rate of free-of-cost testing in the civic body areas by conducting RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests in five boroughs and five wards every alternate day in every week.

The civic body has increased its testing in all the 16 boroughs of the KMC. Both RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests are being carried out by the health team of the civic body health department.

The KMC announced that RT-PCR tests were today carried out at Boroughs II, III,IX,X and XII. The testing locations were at ward 14, 16, 94, 102 and 76. It was also carried out at the Rajarhat quarantine centre.

A KMC health official said, “On 1 September, tests were carried out in atleast five boroughs which are Boroughs VII, X, IX, VIII and XII. The KMC wards covered were 65,95,74,83 and 108. Additionally, tests were also conducted at Maniktala Kankurgachi VIP market.

Every alternate day these tests are being held in five boroughs covering five wards of the civic body. This method has helped us in covering a large part of the KMC area.”

The official added, “We have compiled a list of markets where we are conducting the tests. People are more exposed to the virus in market places where we often see crowds. Tests are being conducted on both buyers and sellers while KMC has handed over a series of instructions to the KMC markets asking them to follow certain protocols.”

Recently, tests were held at Azadgarh market where a minimum of 100 shopkeepers were tested.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that for testing facilities at housing complexes and high rises, the KMC has announced some requirements which include the housing site should provide the KMC laboratory technicians a room with air conditioned facilities and a minimum of 20 people should be available for testing.

Firhad Hakim, chairman of KMC board said, “Testing and tracking of Covid is the key in curbing the transmission of the disease. We are putting up posters in KMC areas to inform the residents about days and venue of the tests.”

At present, containment zones in the city stand at seven from what was more than 30 last month.