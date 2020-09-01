At a time when the Mamata Banerjee government is desperately trying to revive industries in the state, Bengal Chemical & Pharmaceutical Works Ltd (BCPL), a 120year-old pharma company founded by Acharya Prafulla Chandra in the country, is steadily getting out of a virtual intensive care unit (ICU) with an annual turnover Rs 100 crore during last five years.

Till 2015, the turnover was around Rs 35 crore per year.

In a bid to revive its all the four manufacturing units in Mumbai, Kanpur, Maniktala (Kolkata) and Panihati (North 24 Parganas) the company has already started manufacturing hand sanitisers to meet up demand in the market amidst Covid-19 pandemic that is ravaging the country.

It has also crossed its own record in manufacturing phenyl in the Panihati unit recently. Nowadays, the company manufactures around 50,000 bottles of phenyl every day on an average considering its demand in market owing to coronavirus outbreak.

Each bottle contains 450 ml phenyl. The company had sold more than seven lakh bottles of phenyl in Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Assam etc during the past three months.

BCPL also manufactures antibiotics, naphthalene and bleaching powder.

“We used to produce around 15,000 bottles of phenyl every day before the Covid hits. Now we have made a record manufacturing 50,000 bottles at our Panihati unit,” said P M Chandraiah, managing director, BCPL.

With alarming surge in number of coronavirus cases there has been a huge demand of phenyl for cleaning floors in domestic and other establishments like hospitals, offices and commercial units, Mr Chandraiah who took over the charge of the BCPL in 2015 said.

“Our company has turned around following a thorough revival initiative. Earlier, we used to incur huge loss in crores of rupees owing to poor management in our organisation. We have paid all loans from banks and government of India respectively leading us to save an interest expenditure around Rs 12 to 15 crore annually,” annually.