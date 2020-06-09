The newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu on Tuesday was quarantined as he had come into contact with COVID-19 positive person who had succumbed to the disease.

Superintendent of Police, Law, and Order, Khushal Sharma said a person, who was from Delhi had visited Himachal Pradesh Police headquarters on 1 June to congratulate him on his appointment and returned to the national capital on the same day.

He was tested positive for Coronavirus on 8 June and died in Delhi today.

“As a precautionary measure, the DGP has been quarantined and he is being tested for COVID-19. Besides, random sampling of police officials, posted at headquarters is being conducted and around 30 cops are being tested for the deadly disease,” he added.

Sharma said the police headquarters is being sanitized and a team of the State Health department is sealing the areas where the person had or might have visited.

“The cops, who had come into contact, have also been quarantined and they will remain in isolation till the time their results come out negative,” he added.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the number of COVID-19 had risen to 429 after 8 persons belonging to a Pharma Company in Kala Amb area of Sirmaur district were tested positive for the deadly disease today.

With the new cases, the number of active cases had risen to 197 in Himachal Pradesh while 222 persons had been cured of the disease.

The news had sent the government officials and even the state ministers into a tizzy as the DGP had come into contact with them including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur after meeting him.