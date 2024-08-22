Blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh caused by solvent: Home minister

The blast at the pharma company in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh, which left 17 people dead and 36 others injured, was caused by a solvent which had leaked and started fire in the electric panel leading to the blast.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met the workers who were injured today as the state government announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the next of kin of the 17 workers who died in a reactor blast in a pharmaceutical company in Anakapalli district. The Prime Minister’s office (PMO) has also announced Rs two lakh compensation for the next of kin of the dead and Rs50,000 for the injured.

After meeting the injured workers the chief minister said “ The incident at the pharma company was deeply disturbing. Seventeen people were killed and 36 were injured and among them 10 people have serious injuries while the rest 26 have minor injuries.

“Ex gratia amount of Rs one crore will be paid to the next kin of the dead while a compensation amount of Rs 50 lakh will be given to those seriously injured and those with minor injuries will receive Rs25 lakh. Action will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future. We will support the victims in every way.”

The chief minister also visited the mortuary. The Prime Minister’s office (PMO) also wrote on X’ “ Pained by loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon.”

The state home minister V Anitha said the blast had occurred at Escientia Advanced Science Private Limited, a pharma company when the workers were trying to the stop the leakage of a solvent Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), a volatile, highly flammable liquid.

“Before the workers could plug the leak the solvent fell on an electric panel causing fire which led to the blast,” said Anitha. The initial FIR also mentioned the cause of the blast as “solvent chemical exploded.”

The entire third floor had been engulfed by gas making it difficult for rescuers to retrieve the bodies which were under the rubble. The rescue operation could be completed only by midnight. A probe was ordered by the state government.

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan said there was ownership tussle going on in the pharma unit leading to negligence and lack of supervision. “In the name of ease of business what the previous government has done we don’t know. My thought is whether for ease of business we are ignoring safety norms? I would like to look into it personally,” said Kalyan, adding that he will hold a meeting with stakeholders and ensure such accidents do not recur again.

He also said industrialists say imposing conditions will disrupt the investment atmosphere while promising safety audits.

Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting families of victims tomorrow though senior YSRCP leaders visited today. Meanwhile, the heartbroken families gathered outside the mortuary at King George Hospital to receive the bodies as doctors raced to complete post mortem by afternoon.