West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that he had not seen “such post-poll violence after Independence” as he has been seeing in Bengal of late.

Talking to reporters at the Bagdogra Airport here upon his arrival today, Mr Dhankhar said: “Such post-poll violence was not seen after Independence. The situation of West Bengal is alarming. Administration is not taking any action.”

After his return from Delhi, Governor Dhankhar has decided to spend time in his office in Darjeeling for seven days.

“Denying fundamental rights is the axe to grind democracy. No proper action was taken in the last seven weeks. People are in no position to discuss the present situation out of fear. Has administration reached out to those victims, who are out of home? Why is the chief minister mum?” Mr Dhankhar said, adding, “Common people, even children, are being attacked. People are going to police stations as victims, but they are returning as culprits.”

Mr Dhankhar urged the Trinamul Congress-led state government to “start self-criticism.”

As a group of BJP leaders has raised issues of “deprivation” of the North Bengal people and demanded a separate state or Union Territory status, the Governor highlighted that this region was the best in the country for its enormous potential and economic activities. Mr Dhankhar also said that he would discuss the issues of this region with people and other organisations during his seven-day stay in Darjeeling. Meanwhile, he also urged the media to play a “proper role.”