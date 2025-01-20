“Koi kisi pe pathrav kare ya gaadi chadhaye…”: Sandeep Dikshit amid row over alleged attack on Kejriwal

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday morning said that his party was contesting the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi on the issue of development, implying that the ruckus between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Arvind Kejriwal got into a car accident was their own to deal with.

“Koi kisi pe pathrav kare ya gaadi chadhaye, ye jaane,” Dikshit told ANI.

“Parvesh Verma and Aam Aadmi Party are fighting with each other on the issues, which they have created. The investigation into the matter will reveal (the truth). Talk to us about development. We are fighting the election on the issue of development. Both the parties can’t dare to talk on the issue of development,” Dikshit, who is a Congress candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, said.

Speaking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plan to carry out a padayatra ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Dikshit said that there have been some issues due to which the padayatra will be scheduled after January 26.

“Yesterday it was said that he (Rahul Gandhi) will not be able to do the padayatra… These programs will be held again after 26 January,” Diskhit said.

This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has made some serious allegations, claiming that criminals were sent to kill Kejriwal. The attack allegedly took place during Kejriwal’s election campaigning on Saturday.

Atishi on Sunday alleged that three individuals, including Rohit Tyagi, who has a history of criminal activity, including a theft case in 2011 and an attempt to murder case that carries a punishment of 10 years. Tyagi is also a close associate of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma and has been involved in his campaigning, she alleged.

Meanwhile, Verma fired back at the AAP over allegations of an attack on Kejriwal’s convoy. On Sunday, Verma held a presser, refuting allegations levelled by the AAP that he orchestrated an attack on party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

He alleged that three people from the New Delhi assembly constituency tried to speak to Kejriwal, but were hit by his car when he signalled the driver to keep moving, despite the brakes being applied. The three individuals allegedly gave a statement corroborating this account.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The New Delhi Assembly seat will see a triangular contest between Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit.