Kerala State Health Minister Veena George on Friday dispelled media reports that over one million doses of Covid vaccines are lying unutilised in the state.

In a statement, George said the news that is presently going around that Kerala has not utilised one million doses of Covid vaccines was not true.

“Anyone who goes through the figures of vaccine stock available with the state can easily find out the real truth. As of date, there are 4.5 lakh doses available with the state. On an average daily around 2.5 lakh, vaccines are given and as such, the present stock will dry up in two days,” said George.

She said that in the recent past the state received the maximum doses on the 15th, 16th, and 17th of this month.

“In these three days we received 11,99,530 doses and during the period from 16th to 22nd around 13,47,811 people received their jabs. So with this being the actual situation, there is no basis to say one million doses are unutilised,” added George.

“Kerala has also done extremely well in not wasting a single dose as we have been able to even utilise the extra dose which comes with every batch,” said George and wanted the Centre to see that a fresh supply of vaccines was made available at the earliest.