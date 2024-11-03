Kejriwal’s padyatra will be a reality check of his bad governance: Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Sunday alleged that the padyatra announced by the former chief minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal would be a reality check of his bad governance which has pushed the city into corruption and misrule.

The Congress leader claimed that Kejriwal, who neglected the city during his 11-year rule, is suddenly concerned about the plight of the people and will go on a ‘padayatra’ to take note of their concerns and share his vision for Delhi’s future after putting it into darkness.

Yadav added that the AAP leader is claiming to waive off the inflated power and water bills if he came back to power but what is surprising is that he cannot do it now as his party is in power. The truth is that Kejriwal is once again misleading the people with false promises. But this time people won’t believe his lies.

“AAP will be wiped out in the upcoming assembly elections as people have made up their minds to bring Congress back to power,” Yadav predicted.

Referring to his recent speech at the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, he said Kejriwal claimed to have built 6200km of roads, 10,000 km of drains, laid 10,000 km of water pipelines, and 7500km of sewer lines. He said, “If the statement is true, why does the city get water-logged every monsoon, and why untreated drain water flows into Yamuna to poison its waters,” the Congress leader remarked.

He added that Kejriwal would have to answer people’s questions when he goes among them as he was completely cut off from the public for the last 11 years.