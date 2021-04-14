Delhi government will write to the Centre urging it to expand the vaccination ambit to the journalists, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

He informed that the state government will be writing to the Centre asking journalists to be treated as frontline workers and be allowed vaccination on priority.

“Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They should be treated as frontline workers and should be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi government is writing to the Centre in this regard,” he tweeted.

Experts suggested that health is a state subject and the Delhi government can expand the vaccination coverage to journalists, without seeking permission from the Centre.

While Kejriwal has urged the Centre, a few states and districts have already acted upon it. Uttarakhand government had allowed Covid-19 vaccination for journalists without any age restrictions earlier this month.

Ludhiana district in Punjab and the municipal corporation of Chennai are already providing Covid-19 vaccination to journalists since last month.

Kejriwal had previously written to the Centre to open vaccination for all adults irrespective of co-morbid conditions. It also said that it has the capacity to vaccinate the national capital’s population within three months.