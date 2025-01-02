Kejriwal recommended demolition of temples: LG Secretariat

Responding to AAP’s claim on temple demolition, The LG Secretariat on Thursday called it a political game with communal overtones being played out and alleged that in 2023, Chief Minister Atishi and then CM Arvind Kejriwal recommended the demolition of nine temples in different parts of the city.

The LG Secretariat was reacting to an allegation made by Aitshi that the BJP-led Central government is planning to bring down some temples and Buddhist places of worship at different locations in Delhi with the approval of the LG. In a press note, the LG Secretariat stated that on February 8, 2023, Arvind Kejriwal, as CM recommended the demolition of nine temples in different parts of the city and then home minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia approved the recommendations of the Religious Committee for demolition of these nine temples.

Advertisement

“On June 23, 2016, the then Home Minister, Satyendra Jain too had approved the demolition of eight temples. The documents reveal that in all, 24 Hindu religious structures including 22 temples and one Muslim religious structure were approved for demolition by Kejriwal and his Ministers from 2016 to 2023,” the note added.

Advertisement

“Interestingly, on July, 7, 2017, Satyendra Jain had rejected the recommendations of the Religious Committee for demolition of 02 unknown mazars citing religious sentiments and sensitivities, despite the fact that the Committee had found no historical significance of the said structures and only 05-10 persons visited those majaars every week.

Removal of these two majaars was critical for construction of a grade separator from Filmistan Cinema to DCM Chowk, land for which was transferred by the Northern Railways to the MCD,” it read. Officials in the Secretariat said given the facts presented those who make the allegations against the LG Secretariat should retract their statements, apologize and refrain from indulging in cheap politics.