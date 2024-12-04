Kejriwal rattled with BJP for demanding probe into power discom: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday stated that ever since his party raised the issue of the alleged public exploitation through the collusion of the AAP government and private power discom and demanded a probe into the matter, it has rattled former CM Arvind Kejriwal who is now trying to divert the issue.

He said that a few days ago Kejriwal alleged that the BJP would stop electricity subsidies if it came to power in Delhi, but when the saffron party clarified that it would not stop subsidies, and rather extend benefits to the middle class, the AAP chief began creating a narrative about handing over power discoms to Adani.

He claimed that if the BJP comes to power, in its very first cabinet meeting, it will take several public interest decisions and order a vigilance inquiry into the accounts of Delhi Government and power discom, ensuring accountability.

The Delhi BJP President also pointed out that in 2015, Kejriwal accused BSES of scams on every account, but today he stands as their lawyer, even as the power company continues to exploit people through various surcharges.