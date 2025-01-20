Kejriwal promises Gandhi Nagar residents to fix their civic woes if AAP is voted to power again

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, while addressing a public meeting in Gandhi Nagar assembly seat, hit-out at the BJP-led Centre, questioning as to what were the Central government’s achievements and works in the national capital as compared to the works done by AAP during the past ten years.

Kejriwal also took a dig at BJP’s candidate from Gandhi Nagar seat, Arvinder Singh Lovely, alleging that the leader was previously with the Congress and shifted recently to the saffron party, while he holds no ground and is not dependable, as he keeps changing sides.

He slammed the BJP alleging that the only responsibility of the Centre was to maintain the city’s law and order, and they have failed miserably to curb the crime in Delhi.

He said that he was seeking votes on the basis of works done in the past ten years and accused the BJP of misleading the people, especially the slum dwellers, as they were trying to woo them for the upcoming polls.

Kejriwal claimed that the issues that Gandhi Nagar constituency is facing at the present are because of choosing a BJP MLA, who he claimed did not cooperate with the AAP government.

He promised to fix all the civic woes like water shortage, sewer overflow and broken roads in the area if the AAP government comes to power and people elect its candidate from Gandhi Nagar seat.

Kejriwal claimed that people are saying that once again the AAP is going to form the government in Delhi after the legislative assembly elections.