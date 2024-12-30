Kejriwal pledges Rs 18,000 monthly honorarium for temple priests, Gurudwara Granthis in Delhi

In a significant electoral promise ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the launch of the ‘Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana.’ Under this initiative, temple priests and Gurudwara granthis in Delhi will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 if AAP is voted back to power.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal emphasized that the scheme is a tribute to the spiritual and cultural custodians of the national capital. He announced plans to officially kickstart the initiative by registering priests at the historic Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Tuesday.

Cautioning opposition parties, Kejriwal described any attempt to derail the scheme as a “great sin” and urged other parties to respect the contributions of religious figures.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and MLA Jarnail Singh were present during the announcement.

Reacting to the initiative, senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia expressed gratitude on the social media platform X, stating, “When the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed, temple priests and Gurudwara granthis will receive their rightful honorarium of Rs 18,000 per month. Respect for Delhi’s culture and religious institutions has always been Arvind Kejriwal’s priority.”

Kejriwal elaborated on the societal importance of priests and granthis, emphasizing their unwavering presence during life’s significant moments—be it joyous celebrations like weddings and birthdays or somber occasions like funerals. He acknowledged their pivotal role in preserving traditions and customs across generations through the guru-shishya tradition.

“Despite their contributions, priests and granthis have often been overlooked by society and governments alike. Through this scheme, we want to honor their selfless dedication with a token of respect,” Kejriwal said.

Claiming the initiative to be unprecedented, the AAP leader challenged other political parties and governments to introduce similar schemes in their states, underscoring that no such step has been taken before.

“This scheme is not just about financial support; it’s about recognizing the invaluable role that these individuals play in society,” Kejriwal added.

The AAP chief concluded by urging both the BJP and Congress to learn from this initiative and implement comparable measures in other states to honor priests and granthis.