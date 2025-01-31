Kejriwal now claims supply of toxic water to Delhi finally stopped

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that Haryana’s supply of ‘high-ammonia’ content water to Delhi had finally stopped after his party raised an alarm.

“I want to congratulate the people of Delhi. Today, the struggle of the AAP’s Delhi government, and 2.5 crore people of the city has delivered results,” he said.

The AAP chief further claimed,” On January 26-27, the Haryana government was sending toxic water to Delhi with 7 PPM of ammonia. Today, that level has come down to 2.1 PPM. With 2.1 PPM, most of our water treatment plants can function properly, and people can get relatively clean water.”

As per AAP chief’s claims, the decrease in levels of ammonia clearly proves that the BJP’s Haryana government was deliberately sending this contaminated water to Delhi to create chaos.

Kejriwal said that BJP’s Haryana government had deliberately sent polluted water to disrupt the national capital, warning that if the Election Commission failed to act, it would set a dangerous precedent where states could manipulate elections by cutting off essential supplies.

Before going to the Election Commission on Friday to submit his response to the poll panel’s second notice, Kejriwal while speaking to the reporters said, “Had we not fought back, half the city would have been left without water today,” adding that he was prepared to face any consequences for ensuring clean water and protecting democracy.

He questioned that if they had no control over it, how did the ammonia level in the water suddenly rise, and how did it drop just as suddenly after AAP raised the issue.

Taking a dig on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, the AAP chief said that during the last week of December 2024, Atishi called him and informed him that the Yamuna water coming into Delhi had dangerously high ammonia levels, requesting him either to reduce the ammonia or release extra water to dilute its effect.

He further claimed that the Haryana CM had assured his counterpart in Delhi that he would take care of it, but nothing happened, and later when Atishi tried calling him again, he stopped taking her calls.