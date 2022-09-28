Kejriwal launches mega blood donation drive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a mega blood donation drive to mark freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary.

In line with the Chief Minister’s call 73 such camps were organised across Delhi.

The launch ceremony of the drive was held at the Maulana Azad Medical College, while the Lok Nayak Hospital and the State Blood Cell organised the drive. Besides the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior officials of various departments were present at the event.

Kejriwal said, “Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh committed the supreme sacrifice at a young age of 23; his life has been a constant source of inspiration for the youth ever since. We are starting a custom of organising blood donation camps on Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary.”

He said the Delhi government will hold blood donation camps on an even bigger scale from next year.

“I was eager to donate blood but I cannot donate blood because I have diabetes,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He said the Delhi government will run blood donation campaigns throughout the year to motivate people to donate blood.

“If we succeed in transforming the education and healthcare system across the country in the next five years, we won’t need politicians or leaders anymore; people themselves will lead the country forward. If all the schools and hospitals of Delhi Government can be revamped in just five years then why not replicate the same across the country. 130 crores Indians have to come together to create an India of Bhagat Singh’s dream so we can Make India No 1,” Kejriwal said.

Sisodia said, “23-year-old youths today think about shaping their careers; Bhagat Singh gave up his life for the country at the same age. We can only give a real tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh when we are resolute that our blood will save a life.”