Delhi CM to hold meeting over anti-encroachment drive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Monday regarding the anti-encroachment drive in the national capital.

The meeting, which will begin at around 11 a.m., was initially scheduled for May 14 but it was cancelled due to the massive building fire in Mundka the previous day which claimed the lives of 27 people.

Monday’s meeting will take place at Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines.

“Everyone will share their ideas to counter the BJP. The BJP-controlled MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) has launched the encroachment drive, which we have to stop to save the Delhiites. In the name of encroachment, they are demolishing people’s homes. AAP is standing with the common people of Delhi,” said an AAP leader.

During the meeting, the AAP leaders will discuss a strong strategy against the BJP as well as the MCD.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to stop the encroachment drive.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was also placed under arrest during a demolition drive. He was later granted bail by the Saket Court.