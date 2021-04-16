In a review meeting regarding Covid-19 preparedness held on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the officials to increase the oxygen beds capacity and improve other infrastructural requirements in the national capital as a preparatory measure to tackle the humongous caseload of the viral disease.

Officials said that bed management was discussed in detail in the meeting.

Kejriwal asserted the focus of the Delhi government should be towards increasing the bed capacity, which will ensure adequate treatment for the people who require urgent assistance, they added.

“The CM directed the officials to create more Covid-19 facilities and to increase the strength of oxygen beds across Delhi. He said that the Delhi government should provide oxygen beds to every patient who is in need, for which more Covid-19 facilities and hospital beds are required,” a Delhi government official informed.

Besides, Kejriwal also directed the officials to ensure real-time availability of beds of the Delhi Corona app and that the information on the number of beds is exact. He also that there should be multiple assistance numbers in the hospitals and nodal persons should be appointed at every helpline number so that no urgent calls should be missed or turned down.

“The hospitals must be directed to make people available 24×7 for providing assistance through the helpline numbers. Not only one, but there should be multiple assistance numbers in the hospitals and nodal persons should be appointed at every helpline number. No urgent calls should be missed and turned down,” Kejriwal told the officials.

“The health teams must reach out to every patient in home isolation and provide oximeters, the general public should receive every assistance while they are in home isolation”.

“The bed availability on the Delhi Corona app should be updated regularly. All the hospitals must be directed to ensure an adequate flow of information on the real-time availability of beds. Officials must ensure that the data is updated every day and the information should be exact,” he directed.