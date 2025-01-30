Kejriwal challenges Shah, Rahul to publicly drink Yamuna water or apologize

Amid the Yamuna water row, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday challenged the BJP and Congress leaders to drink the high ammonia content water which he claimed is being supplied to the people in the city, or issue a public apology in this regard.

He said the AAP is sending bottles of the toxic water to the BJP and Congress leaders, challenging them to prove its safety by drinking it publicly.

Kejriwal said, “Today, we have kept bottles of 7 PPM ammonia water mixed with chlorine. The BJP and Congress have joined forces—both are playing with the health and lives of the people of Delhi. AAP MP Sanjay Singh, along with our party leaders, will head to the BJP headquarters. We are sending these bottles to: Amit Shah, Virendra Sachdeva, Nayab Singh Saini and Rahul Gandhi.”

Explaining the severity of the issue, he said, “Not only was there ammonia in the water, but if this high-ammonia water was processed in water treatment plants, chlorination would have to be done. Chlorine is mixed into the water during the treatment process. If ammonia and chlorine mix, it creates a deadly combination.”

“People ask how we are saying that this water is lethal—because if we had chlorinated this water and supplied it to households, no one knows what kind of disaster might have occurred in Delhi,” he said.

The former chief minister once again condemned the BJP for allegedly contaminating the river, endangering the health of millions of Delhi residents.

He called out Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini for failing to address the crisis despite repeated appeals from Delhi CM Atishi.

Condemning the threats of legal action against him for exposing the crisis, the AAP national convener remained defiant, stating that he would not back down in his fight to protect the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal asserted that the AAP did not want to politicize this issue, but wanted a solution.

He claimed, “The most shocking part is that ever since we raised this issue and exposed the 7 PPM ammonia level, the levels started decreasing. Today, ammonia levels have dropped to 3 PPM.”

The AAP chief said that Ammonia at this level is extremely dangerous to health, and it can cause irreversible damage to multiple organs and poses a severe health hazard.

Kejriwal said that his party raised this issue a few days ago because it was left with no choice, and Atishi called Nayab Saini —once, twice, three times, four times—requesting him to take action, as the rising ammonia levels posed a threat to people’s lives in Delhi.

He added that Saini responded to calls initially assuring that he would take action, however did nothing in this matter.