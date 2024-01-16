Kejriwal approves stringent action against 4 doctors

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sanctioned the Delhi Health Department’s proposal for swift and rigorous measures against the four doctors who “callously refused medical assistance to a patient who eventually died,” the Delhi government said on Monday evening.

“The proposal urgently demanded strict action, citing a ‘complete lack of empathy and professionalism’ on the doctor’s part. CM Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded the proposal for the Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) approval concerning decisive action against these accountable officials,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

The authority concerned had proposed the dismissal of a doctor from GTB Hospital and one from LNJP Hospital, along with the suspension of one doctor from each hospital. The Chief Minister has given his approval to the same.

Kejriwal recommended this action in light of an incident that occurred on January 3, wherein a person jumped from a moving police van. The police intended to detain the individual in a case. The person sustained serious injuries from jumping and was taken to Jag Prakash Chandra Hospital (JPCH) by the police. JPCH Hospital referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTBH). However, the doctor on duty at GTB Hospital refused to admit him, the statement said.

After GTB Hospital declined to admit the seriously injured person, the police took him to Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH). However, even here, the doctor on duty during that time refused to admit and treat the injured person and referred him to RML Hospital. Where due to a lack of timely medical treatment, the seriously injured person succumbed to his injuries, the statement said.

Immediately following this incident, the Delhi government initiated action against the responsible doctors at both hospitals. The Medical Directors of these hospitals were issued show-cause notices by the Delhi government, and a thorough investigation was conducted into the seriousness of the case.

“The investigation report of the relevant authority has found a lack of empathy and professionalism among the medical officials involved in this entire case,” the statement said.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal treated this case with utmost seriousness and recommended strict measures against the doctors found at fault. The CM affirmed that the Delhi government is dedicated to providing its citizens with the best possible healthcare facilities. The Kejriwal government will not tolerate any negligence of this nature,” the statement added.