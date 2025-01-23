Kejriwal alleges his car attacked in Hari Nagar; blames Amit shah

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the supporters of an opposition’s candidate were allowed to enter his public meeting, and then they attacked his car.

He further alleged that all this was happening on “the directions of Union Home Minister Amit shah”, who as per AAP chief’s claims, “have made Delhi Police as BJP’s personal force”.

Former Delhi CM also pointed fingers at the Election Commission, claiming that questions are being raised at the poll panel, that the national convener of a national party and its leaders are constantly being allegedly attacked, while the ECI is not able to take any action in this regard.

Kejriwal had visited Hari Nagar in West Delhi when the purported incident took place, while the AAP chief was addressing a public meeting, and asking for support and votes for his party’s candidates from the area and also other nearby places of west Delhi.

Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal expressed,”Today in Hari Nagar, the police allowed the opposition candidate’s men to enter my public meeting and then attacked my car. All this is happening on the orders of Amit Shah. Amit Shah has made the Delhi Police the personal army of the BJP.