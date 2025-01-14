Kejriwal alleges BJP-Congress ‘Jugalbandi’ ahead of Delhi polls, urges voters to reject vote-buying tactics

In a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the two parties of colluding against the people of Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He claimed this “Jugalbandi” (partnership) would be exposed during the upcoming polls.

Kejriwal’s remarks followed a reaction from BJP leader Amit Malviya to his comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, “I just made one comment about Rahul Gandhi, and the BJP reacted immediately. This shows how disturbed the BJP is. Perhaps, this Delhi election will expose the behind-the-scenes ‘Jugalbandi’ that has been going on between the BJP and Congress for years.”

On Monday, Kejriwal had taken a dig at Gandhi over his address in North East Delhi’s Seelampur. He claimed that Gandhi criticized him but refrained from retaliating, stating, “The Congress leader is fighting to save his party, while my fight is to save the nation.”

Reacting to this, BJP leader Malviya posted on X, “Worry about the country later; save your New Delhi seat for now.”

Meanwhile, Gandhi, addressing a public gathering at Seelampur, criticized both the BJP and AAP. He alleged that neither party could address Delhi’s key issues, including pollution, poor road infrastructure, and other civic problems.

Kejriwal also issued a strong statement, asserting that “Delhi is not for sale.” He urged citizens to reject vote-buying tactics allegedly employed by the BJP and emphasized, “A vote is more valuable than a diamond.” He called on voters to resist any allure of cash or goods being distributed in desperation.

He further alleged that the BJP’s Delhi unit had received large sums of cash and gold chains to influence voters, but its leaders were hoarding them for personal gain.

Kejriwal encouraged voters to prioritize their children’s future over short-term incentives. “Vote for anyone you wish, but never for those who attempt to buy your vote,” he added.

The AAP leader also criticized the BJP for lacking a clear narrative, vision, or a Chief Ministerial candidate. He alleged that the party’s desperation was evident in its adoption of unethical practices to gain an advantage in the polls.