Minor among four held for murder of e-rickshaw driver in NE Delhi

Four persons, including a minor, were apprehended for the murder of an e-rickshaw driver over alleged bullying by the victim in the Dayalpur area of North East Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding a person lying dead in the Moonga Nagar area of Dayalpur was received and based on which a crime and FSL team rushed to the spot and sent the body to GTB Hospital for postmortem.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Bhola who worked as an e-rickshaw driver, an official said, adding the four assailants were nabbed with the help of CCTV footage.

During interrogation, they all confessed to their involvement in the crime and disclosed that the deceased was bullying them and publically beating the minor. Irritated by his behaviour, the minor, along with his three friends, hatched a conspiracy and killed him.