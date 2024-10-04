Juvenile held for murder of doctor at South East Delhi hospital

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for the murder of a 55-year-old doctor inside a hospital in South East Delhi, the police said on Friday.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia, “After the doctor was shot dead, a social media post surfaced in which a boy claimed to have carried out the shooting”.

A police team, with the help of technical surveillance, nabbed the juvenile, who later admitted to shooting down the Unani practitioner, Bhatia added.

He said the boy cited revenge for the doctor’s misbehaviour with one of his friends who visited him as the motive behind the murder. The police are verifying whether the murder was planned, said Bhatia.

The accused, along with his friend, who is on the run, visited the hospital at around 1 am with an injured leg. One of them requested a dressing for his wound, which was treated at the same hospital the night before.

After compounder MD Kamil dressed the wound, the duo went straight to the cabin of Javed Akhtar, a Unani doctor on duty.

A short while later, the night staff, including Nurse Ghazala Parveen and MD Kamil, heard the sound of a gunshot. Ghazala rushed to Akhtar’s cabin and found him lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound on the left side of his head.