IYC protest against Kejriwal for failing to keep his promise to clean Yamuna

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), on Friday, staged a protest against former chief minister and AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for his failure to keep his promise of cleaning the Yamuna river.

Members of the Congress’ youth wing, under the leadership of its national president Uday Bhanu Chib, held a demonstration near the residence of Kejriwal in the city raising slogan against the former chief minister holding aloft placards.

Addressing the protesters, the IYC chief pointed out that ever since the AAP came to power in Delhi, pollution and dirt have become the identity of the national capital. “Arvind Kejriwal and AAP had made big promises related to cleaning Yamuna ji, but all turned out to be lies. Today, Yamuna river, the lifeline of Delhi, is struggling with pollution, there is a pile of garbage and sewage in it and Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for all this,” Chib said.

The IYC chief said Kejriwal and BJP are busy doing politics of blaming each other and in the meantime the life of the common people of Delhi has become miserable.

“Arvind Kejriwal used to say five years ago that if Yamuna is not cleaned, do not vote for him. Today, Yamuna is more polluted that it ever was. Hence, we are asking Kejriwal to answer his lies. On the one hand, Yamuna is not clean while on the other, Delhi is the only place in the country where holidays are declared due to pollution. The people of Delhi will not tolerate this,” he said.

Chib also appealed to the people of Delhi not to fall into the trap laid by Kejriwal and the AAP and vote for the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.