IPL betting racket busted in Odisha, four held

With the arrest of four persons, the State Police on Saturday claimed to have busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

The arrested persons were held while operating the betting in the final match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Several laptops, mobile phones, Rs 9 lakh cash besides luxury car was seized from their possessions, police said adding that the bank accounts of the arrested persons have been attached.

The registers with details of bets placed by them were seized. The accused persons, IPC sections 420/120 B/34 and sections 4 & 5 of Prize Chits and Money circulations (Banning) Act, 1978, were later remanded to judicial custody.

With IPL league was on the final stage, it had attracted more people to try out their luck in the betting. The betting racket was closely linked with another IPL betting gang in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. The police counterparts of the neighbouring State were also alerted to launch a crackdown on the racket, police officials added.