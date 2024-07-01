IP university holds panel discussion on new criminal laws

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University’s School of Law and Legal Studies organised a panel discussion on the three new criminal laws that have come into force from Monday – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor of the University Padma Prof. (Dr) Mahesh Verma called it a revolutionary step of the government. He said that these three laws have evolved the judicial system from the colonial era to match the requirements of ‘adhunik bharat’. He added that these will help in building a meaningful, empathetic and just society.

He also said that there is a need to make the people aware about these laws and also train those who will implement them. He enumerated the various activities being planned by the University to play a key role in this area.

Advertisement

He further added that in these new laws, the word ‘Nyay’ has been used in place of ‘Dand’ and community work has also been included as a punishment for minor crimes. He concluded by saying that this is an unprecedented change in the Indian judicial system, which will benefit every section of the society.

Former District and Sessions Judge H S Sharma said that the most important thing about the changes made in these laws is that maximum attention has been given to those who seek justice. Full provision has been made to ensure that their plea is heard carefully at every level.

Special Secretary of National Security Council Secretariat, Praveen Sinha said that the changes made in these laws are quite progressive and are focused on the interests of the citizens. Their benefits will be reflected in the near future.

He said that many old provisions have been removed and new provisions have been added in view of the requirements of our contemporary society. He also said that among these changes, special care has been taken to ensure that the dignity of women and the rights of children are upheld.

Former Judge of Delhi High Court, Justice Talwant Singh said that a lot of emphasis has been laid on digital evidence in the new laws. This will increase digital intervention in the judicial process and the demand for forensic science professionals will increase. He also said that by setting a time limit for the judicial process, legal benefits will reach a greater number of people.

Former judge of Delhi High Court, Justice M L Mehta said that it is inappropriate to oppose these new laws without reading and understanding them properly. The changes brought in these laws have been made keeping in mind the interests of the people. He said that the new changes will speed up the judicial process and increase access of justice to the common man.

Dean of University School of Law and Legal Studies Prof. Queeny Pradhan said that about eight hundred students and staff participated in this discussion. Nodal officer of the program Dr. Upma Gautam said that many such programs will be organized by the University in the future to increase awareness about the new laws.

In his vote of thanks, the University Registrar, Dr Kamal Pathak said that in a democratic country, the police, doctors and lawyers play a very important role. While extending his best wishes for Doctor’s Day, he said that getting justice at the right time is as important as getting timely treatment.