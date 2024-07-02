New criminal laws will “erode” liberties of citizens: Tarigami

Seeking review of the new criminal laws, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday warned that these laws will “erode liberties and legal safeguards” of the citizens by arming the state with more sweeping powers.

Tarigami said that the new criminal laws are against the democratic rights of the people. These laws were “passed in haste, without debate, in a blatantly autocratic and anti-democratic manner, when a large number of opposition MPs were suspended”, he stressed. These laws are stringent in nature, he added.

“There are concerns that the new laws will erode liberties and legal safeguards of citizens by arming the state with more sweeping powers. The new laws need a thorough review and we demand the implementation of the new laws be put in abeyance”, Tarigami said.

Referring to “unnecessary” halting of traffic on National Highway during the movement of the Amarnath Yatra convoy, he said that people of Kashmir have always welcomed pilgrims and played a crucial role in smooth conduct of the Yatra. ”But it is very unfortunate that they have to face immense difficulties to cover their commuting distances due to halting of traffic for hours along National Highway,” he said.

He urged the administration to take all necessary measures to smoothen the flow of traffic during movement of yatra convoys.