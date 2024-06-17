Interstate arms trafficker nabbed in Delhi with 10 pistols

Delhi Police Special Cell nabbed an alleged illegal firearms and drugs trafficker from the city and recovered ten pistols from his possession, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Tarun Mehra, a resident of Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, was found with illegal handguns of .32 bore hidden in the cavity of front doors of his high end car.

A senior police official said he was apprehended on June 6, based on information from a reliable source, from near the main entrance gate of the Indraprastha Park on Ring Road.

Advertisement

He disclosed that the accused procured the recovered weapons from an arms dealer from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh a day before he was nabbed. He was to deliver the weapons to Punjab-based criminals.

The Special Cell, as part of its constant drive against firearms traffickers, received information from its informer about the accused.

The police further said that the accused has studied up to class 12th, and later on joined his family business. Following his father’s demise, he incurred heavy losses in business, and got into the illicit trade of supplying narcotic drugs from Delhi to Punjab to make easy and quick money.

He came in contact with a person of Nigerian origin, known by the code name ‘Lucky’, from whom he started buying drugs and further supplied them to his contact in Punjab.

However, in 2017, the accused was arrested by the Punjab Police in a case under NDPS Act.

He was again arrested in 2018 by the Punjab Police, the police said, adding this time, while he was in Amritsar Jail, he met one, Sahil alias Kalu, a local criminal who was into trafficking of drugs and illicit weapons, who got him into the supply of illicit weapons.

Mehra was involved in five criminal cases across Delhi, Chandigarh and Punjab, the police said.

Further investigation is underway to identify all the forward and backward linkages of this illegal firearms network, a senior police official added.